SUV slides into side of northwest Calgary home Saturday morning

An SUV hit an icy patch in northwest Calgary Saturday and slid into the side of a home. The driver wasn't injured. An SUV hit an icy patch in northwest Calgary Saturday and slid into the side of a home. The driver wasn't injured.

OPINION | Selling a home? How to know if you qualify for a capital gains exemption

When selling a home, Canadians may be exempted from paying capital gains tax on a residential property -- if it's their principal residence. On CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains what's determined as a principal residence, and what properties are eligible for the exemption.

