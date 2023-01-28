SUV slides into side of northwest Calgary home Saturday morning

An SUV slid into a house in northwest Calgary Saturday morning.

The incident took place just before 11 a.m., at 11600 Rocky Valley Drive N.W.

A woman driving on a hill adjacent to the house lost control of her vehicle due to icy road conditions, slid off the road and into the garage attached to the house.

The driver wasn't injured and structural damage to the house was minimal. The vehicle did take out part of a metal fence, before impacting the side of the house.

Calgary fire crews on hand have asked their dispatcher to tell City of Calgary road crews to make Rocky Valley Drive a priority for sanding.