CALGARY -- A popular swimming area in southeast Calgary will not open this season.

On Monday, Alberta Parks announced Sikome Lake in Fish Creek Provincial Park will stay dry this year.

Sikome Aquatic Facility unfortunately will be closed for the season, due to the operational requirements of preparing the facility, including two months to fill the lake. — Alberta Parks (@Albertaparks) June 21, 2021

The annual filling of the manmade lake was postponed in the spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic and related public health orders.

Alberta Parks says reopening this year is now infeasible as the filling process takes approximately eight weeks.