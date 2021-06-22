Advertisement
Swimming hole shuttered: Sikome Lake to remain dry all summer
Published Tuesday, June 22, 2021 8:49AM MDT
The Sikome Aquatic Facility, commonly known as Sikome Lake, in Fish Creek Provincial Park will not open to the public this summer. (file)
CALGARY -- A popular swimming area in southeast Calgary will not open this season.
On Monday, Alberta Parks announced Sikome Lake in Fish Creek Provincial Park will stay dry this year.
The annual filling of the manmade lake was postponed in the spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic and related public health orders.
Alberta Parks says reopening this year is now infeasible as the filling process takes approximately eight weeks.
