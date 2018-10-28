A multi-generational company built on thousands of years of Syrian tradition has now opened a second location at Calgary’s North Hill Mall.

Abdulfatah Sabouni, one of the owners of Aleppo Savon is a fourth generation soapmaker from Syria. He emigrated to Canada in 2016 opened the city’s first location earlier this year.

He says that 10 months after he opened his first store, he realized that there was a huge need for the products here.

“The people bought the soap the first time, then came back and buy again, give them as gifts to people. That makes me strong and allows me to continue my business.”

He hopes that in about five years, he’ll have stores all across Canada.

“Aleppo Soap here is the only one in North America, locally made in Calgary now.”

Sabouni says that his products are 100 percent natural and that’s a huge selling point considering it’s what people are looking for.

“My city Aleppo is famous for this soap because the recipe is different. When you buy the oils for making the soap, you have to understand the oils and that’s why the skills are important.”

Just before Christmas, Sabouni plans to have a third location open at Sunridge Mall.