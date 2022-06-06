Tax evasion trial scheduled to begin for former Calgary MP Rob Anders

Conservative MP Rob Anders rises in the House of Commons in Ottawa, Wednesday September 26, 2012. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld) Conservative MP Rob Anders rises in the House of Commons in Ottawa, Wednesday September 26, 2012. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Platinum Jubilee party ends, now The Monarchy looks to the future

After four days of parades, street parties and a gala concert celebrating Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years on the throne, the Platinum Jubilee celebrations ended Sunday with a queen's wave from Buckingham Palace and the crowds outside singing 'God Save the Queen.' But as the tributes to Elizabeth's lifetime of service begin to fade, Britain is left with the reality that the second Elizabethan age is in its twilight.

Jacob Hoggard trial exposes misconceptions about consent, say experts

The sexual assault trial of Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard turned on one central issue: consent. High-profile cases like Hoggard's have the power to shape our understanding of consent, lawyers and advocates say, exposing harmful misconceptions that pervade the courts and society at large.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina