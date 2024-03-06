CALGARY
    TC Energy confirms latest round of job cuts; unspecified number of employees affected

    TC Energy Corp. is shown in a company handout. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-TC Energy Corp) TC Energy Corp. is shown in a company handout. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-TC Energy Corp)
    TC Energy Corp. has cut an unspecified number of jobs, primarily in Calgary and Houston, the pipeline company confirmed Wednesday.

    A company spokesperson said in an emailed statement the layoffs relate to TC Energy's previously announced plans to integrate its Canada, U.S. and Mexico natural gas pipelines business units.

    The new job cuts are in addition to a prior round of layoffs confirmed by TC Energy last June.

    TC Energy is just the latest company to announce layoffs amid a wave of job reductions at Canadian energy firms.

    Competitor Enbridge Inc. recently completed a 650-person headcount reduction that it blamed on higher interest rates, economic uncertainty and geopolitical developments.

    Oilsands giant Suncor Energy Inc. also recently wrapped 1,500 job cuts as part of a wider efficiency push by new CEO Rich Kruger.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 6, 2024.

