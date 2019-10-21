Teenage girl in hospital with serious injuries following Evergreen traffic accident
Published Monday, October 21, 2019 6:45PM MDT
CALGARY -- A teenage girl is in hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a vehicle late Monday afternoon.
The incident, involving a pedestrian and a vehicle, took place on Everridge Drive at Everstone Drive S.W., at around 5:30 p.m.
The teenager was transported to Alberta Children's Hospital.
The vehicle involved in the incident remained on-scene. The traffic unit was advised.
This is a developing story