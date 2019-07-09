A teenager is facing charges of carrying a concealed weapon, robbery and assault following an investigation into a series of recent thefts that saw the victims bear sprayed.

The first happened about 12:45 p.m. on May 24 when two people got into an argument on a Calgary transit bus in Penbrooke Meadows.

Once the argument had ended, a teenage male used bear spray on the victim then fled the bus. About 10 other people were also affected.

A week later, a man made arrangements to sell an item of clothing and set up a meeting at Marlborough Park just before 6 p.m. on May 31.

When the man arrived, he was approached by two people who demanded the clothing. When the victim handed it over, he was bear sprayed and the two suspects fled.

Two similar robberies were reported June 1 in the communities of Abbeydale and Applewood Park.

“Based on evidence collected from the scenes, and working together with School Resource Officers, investigators were able to identify a potential suspect,” police said in a release.

A 16-year-old male was arrested July 2 and Is facing charges of:

Carrying a concealed weapon

Robbery

Assault with a weapon

“Bear spray, if carried for the intention of protection against a bear attack, is legal,” police said in a release.

“However, when used on another person, someone can be charged with an assault-related offence. Pepper spray is a prohibited weapon under the Criminal Code of Canada.”

Police say further charges are expected.