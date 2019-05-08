A teenage girl is dead and two seniors were transported to hospital following an early afternoon highway crash outside of Airdrie.

Two cars, a wagon and a sedan, collided shortly before 1:00 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Highway 567 and Range Road 285. RCMP say the teenager was driving eastbound when she encountered poor weather and lost control of the vehicle. The teenager's car entered the westbound lane of the highway and collided with an oncoming car.

According to EMS, one person was pronounced dead at the crash scene. The identity of the deceased has not been released but RCMP confirm she was 17 years old.

STARS Air Ambulance officials confirm an elderly man, approximately 75 years old, was airlifted to the Foothills Medical Centre in stable condition with undisclosed injuries. An elderly woman was transported by ground ambulance to the Foothills Medical Centre. The extent of her injuries has not been confirmed.

A section of the highway was closed to traffic for several hours as officers investigated the collision. The highway reopened early Wednesday evening.