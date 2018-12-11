Eight teens, between the ages of 13 and 15, are now facing a a slew of charges in connection to swarming-style robberies in the city and police are working to identify additional suspects.

Police say five, young males entered a store in the 4400 block of Memorial Drive E. on November 8 and started stealing items from the business.

Investigators say one of the offenders threw merchandise at the clerk while the others looted the store. The worker was able to hide behind the counter and call police.

The offenders fled the scene and were tracked by police to a residence in the Forest Lawn area.

Six youths were taken into custody and charged.

During the investigation, police were able to identify over a dozen similar incidents that occurred between October 24 and November 6, 2018 and believe the same people were responsible.

Police say the offenders in these incidents used the same swarming-style technique and two additional teens were identified as suspects.

At the end of November, additional charges were laid against all eight offenders and include; 16 counts of theft under $5,000, three counts of assault, one count of assault with a weapon, 26 breaches of conditions and five previously outstanding warrants.

Investigators say they are still gathering evidence and that they are working to identify any other suspects that may have been involved.