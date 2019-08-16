Telus customers in Western Canada are taking to social media to vent their frustration after the company's email service has been disabled for the past two days.

The company says the outage, which is affecting parts of Alberta and B.C., was caused by a hardware issue that affects email access.

Some https://t.co/SpU2O3CC4T customers are unable to access email svcs due to hardware issues at a TELUS facility, which our technicians are working very hard to resolve. We anticipate full restoration by the AM though some may be restored sooner. More @ https://t.co/fx8BL4blpi. https://t.co/7BZ8xIcgA6 — TELUS Support (@TELUSsupport) August 16, 2019

Telus says technicians are working around the clock to fix the problem but that doesn't offer much consolation to angry customers.

are we getting credit for non service? It's been 24 hrs without email and that is unacceptable especially for business email — Vern (@CrohnsGuy) August 16, 2019

Not me. Just when I have resumes out there, looking for a job. Very bad timing. I would be a lot less angry about this if Telus had been out front about these problems on social media. Info was very buried. For a communications company, your communications get an epic Fail. �� — Fractions of Destiny (@Destiny_Guitars) August 16, 2019

The #Telus outages page is useless. Can u please tell us the situation in Vancouver? Will we have access to webmail today or not? If not how many days will this take? — MeowTek (@meowtek) August 16, 2019

The company adds they are still working on fixing the problem and some customers may already be able to access their account.

There is no information on when the problem will be completely resolved.