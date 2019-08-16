Telus customers' blood boiling after two days of email outage
Telus says it is working "very hard" to restore email services that have been disrupted for many customers since August 14. (Supplied)
Published Friday, August 16, 2019 12:12PM MDT
Telus customers in Western Canada are taking to social media to vent their frustration after the company's email service has been disabled for the past two days.
The company says the outage, which is affecting parts of Alberta and B.C., was caused by a hardware issue that affects email access.
Telus says technicians are working around the clock to fix the problem but that doesn't offer much consolation to angry customers.
The company adds they are still working on fixing the problem and some customers may already be able to access their account.
There is no information on when the problem will be completely resolved.