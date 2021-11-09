TELUS Spark announces new date for Isabella Rossellini event

CALGARY -

Actor and model Isabella Rossellini will visit Calgary in December for an event with the Calgary International Film Festival.

Originally scheduled to take place during the festival's September run, In Conversation with Isabella Rossellini had to be postponed because of health restrictions.

The presentation from Rossellini, also a science filmmaker, will now be held at TELUS Spark on Dec. 9.

"Her visit to the science centre will include a live performance, a conversation hosted by local actor, Denise Clarke, and a live band keeping beats between discussions," a news release from TELUS Spark said.

"The live show will explore Rossellini's major life milestones, connecting the dots between her career and life, from being born into an intriguing film family, to her career in modelling, an exciting life on screen, and her love of science communication and animal behaviour."

Rossellini has been on 28 Vogue covers and in 16 Hollywood films.

She is also the narrator of Spark Science Centre’s newest digital immersion gallery experience, Every Second, which explores the math of moments that make up our lives.

"Her iconic voice draws visitors through the digital experience with floor to ceiling projections, immersive soundscapes, and often surprising statistics around childhood and discovery, adolescence and transformation, adulthood and connections, and finally old age and wisdom," TELUS Spark said.

Every Second runs until Jan.30, 2022.

Tickets for In Conversation with Isabella Rossellini are $45 per person and can be purchased online at Sparkscience.ca.