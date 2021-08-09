CALGARY -- YYC Calgary International Airport no longer conducts temperature checks for arriving travellers as per Transport Canada's direction.

The removal of temperature checks on Monday falls in line with other health restrictions being scaled back across the country and will speed up passenger processing.

The majority of fully vaccinated passengers arriving from outside of Canada will no longer be required to take a rapid COVID-19 test upon arrival but some may be subjected to a random test. In order to travel to Canada, these passengers will be required to have a negative pre-arrival COVID-19 test result done no more than 72-hours before they arrive. Travellers can also present proof of a positive test result from 14 to 180 days ago that will grant them entry to Canada.

Non-vaccinated or partially vaccinated passengers, including children 12 and under, will undergo rapid testing upon arrival.

As of Aug. 9, several changes to public health measures have come into force across the country and information on new travel regulations can be found on the federal government's website.

Americans who are fully vaccinated with an approved COVID-19 vaccination may enter the country for non-essential travel. Mandatory quarantine is no longer required for those entering the country, as long as they meet all the vaccination requirements.

Those who wish to travel to Canada from the United States but are not fully vaccinated will still have to quarantine.

Canada’s national three-day hotel quarantine program ended as of Aug. 9.