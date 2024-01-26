'Tenacious and adventurous': Calgary family asking for help bringing home loved one who died in Australia

A Calgary family is looking for help to bring home a loved one who died in Australia earlier this week.

Ambrose Walton, 33, from Calgary, died in Western Australia after rolling his truck on a dirt road.

His sister, Emily DeWolfe, described him as a family-focused man with a generous and adventurous spirit.

“He travelled a lot, and he was so tenacious and adventurous, and so fearless,” DeWolfe said.

“He was in so many spots when he had nothing, and he would give the shirt off his back and support anyone, even if it was a stranger.”

Walton loved to travel, adventuring throughout Canada, the United States, Costa Rica and Ireland, among other places. He had been working at mine camps in Australia.

The Walton family is hoping to spread the word of Ambrose’s death to the many people he met during his travels.

“We’re just trying to reach as many people to let them know that he has passed, and if anyone can help bring him home as well,” DeWolfe said.

They have also launched a GoFundMe campaign to help pay for the significant costs of bringing his body back to Canada, including funeral preparations and travel.

The family is hoping to raise $40,000 through its GoFundMe campaign. As of Friday afternoon, nearly $9,000 had been donated.

DeWolfe said it wouldn’t be possible to bring Ambrose home without the donations.

“My family’s helping out the best that they can,” DeWolfe said.

Ambrose was one of eight siblings in the Walton family. DeWolfe said he was always there to support his brothers and sisters – even when he was far away.

The Walton family is looking for help to bring Ambrose Walton (right) home to Calgary, after he died in Australia. (Courtesy: Emily DeWolfe).

While he loved to adventure, Calgary was always his home where he planned to settle down. He had tickets booked to move back to be closer to his family in two weeks.

“We just really want to bring him back where his heart belonged, where his family is,” DeWolfe said.

DeWolfe is encouraging anyone who knew Walton to reach out to find out when the funeral is and send along any photos.

You can donate to the fundraiser through GoFundMe.