Tennis bubble to allow Calgarians to practice year-round

A tennis bubble will soon be built over five outdoor courts at the Alberta Tennis Centre in southeast Calgary. Officials say facilities like it will help the sport grow in Canada. (Pexels) A tennis bubble will soon be built over five outdoor courts at the Alberta Tennis Centre in southeast Calgary. Officials say facilities like it will help the sport grow in Canada. (Pexels)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina