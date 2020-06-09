CALGARY -- After nearly five decades in boradcasting, CTV Lethbridge news director and senior reporter Terry Vogt has received the esteemed Lifetime Achievement Award from the Radio Television Digital News Association.

The award is Vogt's third from the association.

“Terry is a true Albertan and a trusted and respected voice in Alberta,” said RTDNA Canada President Fiona Conway in a news release. “Terry has covered news from natural disasters to uplifting human-interest stories. He has won many awards throughout his career and we are thrilled to be able to give Terry this recognition from RTDNA Canada.”

"Terry is a fantastic human being and talented journalist," said Jeff Little, CTV Calgary's Director of News and Public Affairs. "He is a mentor and friend to hundreds of journalists who have been lucky enough to work with him over the years. I'm gladd the RTDNA has recognized Terry - no one deserves it more."

Vogt received the RTDNA’s Ron Laidlaw Award in 1989 for continuing coverage of cults and teen suicide in Lethbridge. He also received RTDNA's Bert Cannings Award alongside the rest of his news team in 2012 for best newscast in a small market for both Prairie and National categories.

Vogt prides himself and his CTV Lethbridge team on maintaining unbiased reporting, noting, "I think one of our strengths is we're good, old-fashioned storytellers, it's really important to tell both sides of the story."

Vogt is passionate about covering local issues in southern Alberta as he grew up in Picture Butte, where he was later inducted into the Palliser School District Wall of Fame. He attended Lethbridge College , becoming a Distinguished Alumni in recognition for his work in radio and television.

Vogt started his career in 1972 as a DJ at a small station in Crowsnest Pass, Alberta, before moving into news reporting. He joined CTV Lethbridge when the station first went to air in 1984 and has been with the station ever since.

Despite repeated attempts to lure him away to larger markets, and to CTV’s national broadcast, Vogt has chosen to remain in Lethbridge, making him one of the most trusted news voices in southern Alberta - and a beloved presence in the newsroom and the community.

"In our community, everyone recognizes him, respects him and treats him like he is a member of their family," said CTV's Dory Rossiter, who joined the station in 1990 and has worked with Vogt for 30 years. "He is the reporter you expect to see covering the big stories, the breaking news, etc., but he is also the kind of reporter that can touch your heart when reporting about animal cruelty, the homeless situation or a child fighting a life-changing illness.

"People recognize compassion and empathy and that's why people tell their stories to Terry Vogt."

Vogt regularly volunteers at the Lethbridge Soup Kitchen, co-ordinates a community outreach program, and always makes time to talk, listen, and share a coffee with the residents of the city he calls home.

CTV National News Chief News Anchor and Senior Editor Lisa LaFlamme was also a recipient of this year's RTDNA Lifetime Achievement award.