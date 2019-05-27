The City of Calgary says the 2019 property tax bills are in the mail.

The City of Calgary says over 520,000 residential and non-residential properties were mailed on Friday, May 24 and everyone should receive that information by the end of this week.

If you have not received your property tax bill by the first week of June you’re encouraged to calgary.ca/propertytax or call 311 to get your bill.

Property taxes are due Friday, June 28. A late payment penalty of seven per cent will be applied to any unpaid portion of property taxes on July 1 and October 1 but further penalties of one per cent will be added on the first day of each month to any portion remaining unpaid after December 31.

It’s important to note that the June 28 deadline does not apply to anyone who pays their property taxes monthly through the city’s Tax Instalment Payment Plan or TIPP program. You can join TIPP anytime by visiting calgary.ca/TIPP or by calling 311.

The city is also reminding Calgarians that help is available to assist eligible low-income homeowners who meet income guidelines and eligibility criteria at calgary.ca/ptap.

Property owners can go to the calgary.ca/taxbreakdown to enter the amount of their property tax and see how their property tax dollars are invested in the city services Calgarians rely on every day.