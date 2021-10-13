The bottom of Calgary's warming trend

CALGARY -

Brisk. Crisp. Bitter. Sore. Even unpleasant.

But we shall endeavor not to call today "cold" just yet! Even if, comparatively, it is, and even if I have it in the DayLites a couple of times. A seasonal normal minimum temperature is around -0.5 C; that -6 C from the 5 o'clock hour sure was biting!

A weak trough is expected to deliver flurries in the foothills, and may press some precipitous activity our way, here in Calgary; the better shot's for rain showers, with a glance toward mixed precipitation, instead. The best chance for wet snow rolls out of the north for us. The expected totals are quite low, as there isn't much precipitable water to go around. The word "trace" comes to mind.

Let's move on, shall we?

Beyond today, we can group most of our days together; we're rising into an area of high pressure, which will push some west wind through and drive us well above our seasonal normal maximum temperature of 12.2 C just in time for the weekend.

YOUR FIVE-DAY FORECAST:

Today:

Mainly cloudy, chance for scattered showers/mixed precipitation

Daytime high: 5 C

Evening: some cloud, low -3 C

Thursday:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 10 C

Evening: mainly clear, low -1 C

Friday:

Sunny

Daytime high: 14 C

Evening: mainly clear, low 3 C

Saturday:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 16 C

Evening: mainly clear, low 3 C

Sunday:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 16 C

Evening: mainly clear, low 1 C

Photo time. I mean, I looked through the available entries, and wouldn't you know it? Everything, everything came back to these aurora pics!

I am not mad at that. What an amazing community of sky-watchers we have.

Well, that got some good response!

Here's more.

Credit for all photos in the Alt texts, and full collection at the Facebook link in the first tweet.#Aurora #Alberta #wxtwitter pic.twitter.com/JXffDlyeFZ — Kevin Stanfield (@CTVStanfield) October 12, 2021

Further to these, we have some more!

An unnamed flier sent this along of Calgary at 39,000 feet:

Kaari caught the lights for the first time:

…and Adam took a SLEW of incredible pics, too!

Thanks to everyone who reached out!