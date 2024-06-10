The Calgary Tower will be lit up blue and orange – but not for the Edmonton Oilers

The Calgary Tower will be lit up blue and orange on Monday night, but it won't be in support of the Edmonton Oilers.

In a social media post, the Calgary Tower team wanted to get ahead of the story, clarifying the purpose of the light show.

“Just to be totally clear, the Calgary Tower will be lit Blue & Orange on Monday, June 10 for Action Anxiety Day – and for no other reason whatsoever,” the Calgary Tower said in a post on X.

The Oilers are currently in the Stanley Cup Finals, battling with the Florida Panthers for the holy grail of hockey.

Action Anxiety Day is an annual national awareness day to help people learn about anxiety and reduce the stigma.

“We’ve got love for our neighbours to the north and all across this province, but no. Never,” the post continued.

The post was flooded with replies from Calgarians, and Oilers fans who were happy to take any unintended support.

“We’ll take it… #letsgooilers,” @riemanschneider said in reply to the post.

Some Flames fans, on the other hand, were happy to know one of Calgary’s most iconic buildings would not be supporting the rivals from the north.

Poster Deb Morrison, @djmorrison1964, said, “Thank you for the clarification. Once a Flames fan, never an Oilers fan.”

The Oilers will take the ice in Sunrise, Fla., at 6 p.m. MT for game two of the series on Monday night. The Panthers took game one on Saturday night, 3-0.