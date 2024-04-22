CALGARY
Calgary

    • The next few days should bring sun, warmth and relatively calmer winds

    Share

    Make sure you take some time to enjoy the nice weather on Tuesday!

    The winds will be much calmer.

    To put it in perspective, the maximum wind gust in Calgary on Sunday was 76 km/h, Monday's max was 52 km/hr and on Tuesday, the winds should be under 30 km/h with lots of sunshine and a high of 16.

    We'll hold on to daytime highs in the plus double digits for the rest of the week.

    It will be pretty quiet for the next few days, with sun and warmth and relatively calmer winds.

    The next system arrives Friday and that will bring us some showers and drop our temperatures a little.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News