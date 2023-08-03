'The numbers just didn't add up': Alberta drops bid for 2030 Commonwealth Games

CTV News has learned that Alberta has withdrawn support for a bid for the 2030 Commonwealth Games.

Alberta 2030 BidCo sent the following statement on Thursday:

"We received word yesterday that the provincial government was not in support of a bid for the 2030 Commonwealth Games," it said.

"Over the past several months, we have worked closely with the Government of Alberta, City of Calgary, City of Edmonton, Government of Canada, Tsuut’ina Nation and Enoch Cree Nation, as well as dozens of other community partners to develop a compelling plan to host the Commonwealth Games in Alberta.

"In less than a month we were going to share the plan with the public and were eager to have an open dialogue about community priorities, advancing Reconciliation and building a vision as Albertans that we could collectively work towards.

"We are disappointed with the unexpected decision by the Government of Alberta and will not be commenting further at this time."

The news comes two weeks after the Australian state of Victoria dropped its bid for the 2026 Commonwealth Games due to the high cost of hosting.

PROVINCE RESPONDS

Early Thursday afternoon, CTV News received the following statement from Alberta Tourism and Sport Minister Joseph Schow:

"Alberta has a successful history of hosting major, international multi-sport games in our province and any proposal to host major games is considered with the interests of Alberta taxpayers at top of mind.

"We promised to remain transparent with Albertans about the costs of hosting international sporting events and clearly demonstrating a return on our investment for the people and communities of Alberta.

"In the case of the 2030 Commonwealth Games, the numbers just didn’t add up for our government to commit taxpayer’s money with the games estimated to cost $2.68 billion.

"The corporate sponsorship model and limited broadcast revenues for the Commonwealth Games would have put 93 per cent of the financial burden and risks on Albertans.

"We thank the partners, especially the BidCo, for stepping up and exploring the possibility of hosting the Commonwealth Games here in our beautiful province."

CTV News has reached out to various mayors and others for comment.

With files from Mark Villani

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.