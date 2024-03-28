The warmer weather's on its way, folks, but first... a chilly Friday

Easter long weekend will start on the wintry side but will get brighter and warmer by Sunday.

For Friday, expect on-and-off snow and cool temperatures.

It will feel in the minus double digits with the wind chill throughout the day:

For areas along Highway 2 and west, expect snow on Friday.

The further west you go, the better the chance for snow and the higher the amount expected.

Travel will be a little tricky in these areas at times on Friday, with reduced visibility and slippery roads.

No snow for areas to the east.

This map shows the additional snow totals we can expect from Thursday night through Friday.

Calgary has the potential for two to five centimetres:

A ridge of high pressure will build in for Monday, which will quickly knock our temperatures up into the double digits for Monday and Tuesday.

Happy Easter long weekend everyone!