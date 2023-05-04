'There's a connection': General Hospital School of Nursing class celebrates 60th anniversary

The Calgary General Hospital School of Nursing class of 1963 is celebrating its 60th anniversary. The Calgary General Hospital School of Nursing class of 1963 is celebrating its 60th anniversary.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina