These are the COVID-19 restrictions Alberta lifted today

Alberta has lifted most of its pandemic health measures, including mandatory masking in the majority of public spaces.

Face coverings are still required when taking public transit and inside Alberta Health Services facilities, including hospitals and long-term care centres.

For taxis and ride-share vehicles like Uber, masks are no longer mandatory.

Transit riders in Calgary say they're cautiously optimistic about the province's decision to keep mask requirements for public transit.

"I think that we need to start moving back and integrating this into our everyday life. It's a little soon for my personal comfort," said Kristen Wiggins.

"I think it's positive. I'm glad they'll be keeping it in place and I will be wearing my mask on public transit."

Most transit riders that spoke to CTV News say they have no problem wearing a mask on buses and trains.

'If that's just one small thing that we need to do right now, I'd rather that and allow us to open everything else," said Albert Banahene.

The decision to lift the mask mandate for most indoor settings falls under Step 2 of the province's plan to move away from public health measures which Premier Jason Kenney announced on the weekend.

"All signs here and across the world suggest the worst of COVID-19 is behind us," Kenney said.

"The pressure on our health-care system is easing."

Step 2 also includes lifting capacity limits for large venues and the end of health measures in schools, like the cohort system for Kindergarten through Grade 6.

Alberta's mandatory work-from-home order has also been rescinded, liquor and food services have returned to regular hours and there is no longer a limit on social gatherings.

The most recent data from the province was released Monday, showing 1,224 people in hospital in Alberta are COVID-19 positive, 83 of whom are in intensive care.