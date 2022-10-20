Thief broke into Calgary hotel rooms while people slept: police

Calgary police are looking to the public for help identifying a man accused of breaking into several rooms at a northeast hotel last week while the people inside were asleep.

Officers were called to the Holiday Inn & Suites in the 0-100 block of Freeport Place N.E. at around 12:45 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6.

Police allege the man entered the hotel through the front entrance behind a group of registered guests while the door was unlocked.

"Once inside, the suspect proceeded to the hotel's maintenance room, where he stole a master key," police said Thursday in a news release.

It's alleged the suspect entered several rooms, stealing items belonging to the sleeping occupants.

The suspect is described as approximately 30 to 35 years old, 165 centimetres (5'5") tall and 79 kilograms (175 pounds).

At the time, he was wearing a light-blue toque, yellow T-shirt, dark-coloured jacket, dark jeans, black shoesand glasses,and wascarrying a black backpack.

“We know these types of incidents leave victims feeling violated and we want to remind those staying in hotel rooms to ensure they use all appropriate door locks," said Det. Paul Hussey.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers.