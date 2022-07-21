'This has always been the dream': Lethbridge’s Ty Penner signs contract with the Philadelphia Phillies
'This has always been the dream': Lethbridge’s Ty Penner signs contract with the Philadelphia Phillies
A Lethbridge native, 22-year-old Ty Penner, feels like he hit a grand slam after signing with the Philadelphia Phillies.
"I’m just stoked," said Penner.
"I mean, growing up as a kid in Lethbridge, obviously this has always been the dream so it's really amazing for sure."
The MLB Draft ran from July 17th-19th and even though Penner didn't get drafted, there was plenty of interest from multiple teams in signing him as an undrafted free agent.
"It was a bit of rollercoaster because ten minutes after the draft I got a few calls from different teams, asking if I’d be interested signing as a free agent," he said.
"I went with the Phillies, obviously. I think they made an awesome offer for me and I think it's a great organization and that's all there is to it pretty much."
Penner’s FA contract with the Phillies is worth $25,000.
Being born and raised in Lethbridge, and playing the majority of his minor ball here, he says he’s grateful for everyone who helped him reach his dreams.
"I owe Lethbridge a lot, like it was really amazing to grow up in Lethbridge," he told local media.
"I had so many unbelievable coaches and mentors and everybody."
One of Penner’s mentors, Les McTavish, coached him during his time with the Vauxhall Jets and is a part-time scout for the Phillies.
McTavish says this couldn't have happened to a more deserving player.
"One big thing with Ty is he makes others around him better and, you know, certainly he has abilities and talent but he brings a lot to the table long after his abilities on the field," he told CTV News.
"It's a great day for the Phillies, but even a better day for Ty Penner and the Penner family."
This sentiment is one shared by the Lethbridge Bulls where Penner played an integral role in bringing home a championship last summer.
"He's a great hitter and a good athlete and that's great as well but Ty as a person, well, he's a very good person," said the Bulls head coach, Chance Wheatley.
"He's always had that drive to be the best player he could be and such a great demeanor off the field as well, so polite and easy to get along with," added Kevin Kvame, GM and President for the Lethbridge Bulls.
"The Phillies got a great product coming up."
In addition to last summer’s championship season, Penner had an amazing year playing for the University of British Columbia Thunderbirds this past season.
He hit .337 with 11 homes runs and 46 RBI’s in 52 games which added to the interest shown by the Phillies.
Penner will soon be heading down to Florida for testing and training as well as to get set up with a minor league team.
However, he says Lethbridge will always be home.
"To be able to come back here for the rest of my life and to have that under my belt means the world to me and I’ll be proud to be from Lethbridge forever."
Penner was honoured at Wednesday night’s Lethbridge Bulls game as their special guest where the Bulls beat the Okotoks Dawgs 9-1.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
You need an income of over $220K to buy a home in Toronto, Vancouver, new data shows
You'll need to be making more than $220,000 to buy a home in Toronto and Vancouver with a 20 per cent down payment, according to new data from Ratehub.ca.
Trudeau says with Russia weaponizing energy, Canada looking at how to supply Europe
Amid European countries being asked to cut their gas use in the face of ongoing uncertainty around energy supply from Russia, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he's been in talks for months with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz about 'how Canada can be a solution.'
Pierre Poilievre risks hefty fine with plan to skip Conservative leadership debate
The campaign for Pierre Poilievre, the perceived front-runner in the federal Conservative leadership race, announced Thursday he won't take part in the party's third debate planned for August, facing the consequence of a $50,000 fine.
The future of COVID in Canada: Doctors weigh in on vaccines, masking
With much of Canada in the midst of a summer wave of COVID-19, public health officials and physicians have mixed views on how provinces and territories respond from this point on.
Inuit seek Pope's help to return accused priest from France
Inuit people will press Pope Francis to help return a retired Roman Catholic priest accused of sexual abuse to face charges in Canada, a former political leader in the country's North said.
Fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose: A look at who is eligible in each province and territory
The latest Omicron BA.5 variant is spreading through Canada, with some provinces reporting they have already entered a seventh wave. CTVNews.ca takes a look at who is currently eligible for a second booster shot or fourth dose by province and territory.
Large 'unsanctioned' Hells Angels procession arrives in Toronto to heavy police presence
A large procession of up to 1,000 Hells Angels members arrived in Toronto’s east end to a significant police presence on Thursday but ultimately dispersed without incident a few hours later.
B.C. woman with disability alleges discrimination after being forced to deplane over wheelchair size
A young Abbotsford, B.C., woman with disabilities claims she experienced ableism on a recent Air Canada flight.
Missed a mortgage payment? Here are next steps you should take
Amid a series of interest rate hikes recently implemented by the Bank of Canada, some homeowners may be concerned about keeping up with their mortgage payments. For those who are worried about being able to afford their home, experts say there are a number of tools available to help, including mortgage deferrals and debt restructuring.
Edmonton
-
Road closures, transit delays: What Edmontonians need to know about the 'once-in-a-generation' Papal visit
Edmontonians are being asked to plan ahead and leave plenty of time for their commutes next week as Pope Francis arrives in the city as part of the Catholic Church's efforts toward reconciliation with Indigenous people.
-
Oilers' owner Katz accused of paying 17-year-old dancer for sex in Nevada civil suit
Edmonton Oilers owner Daryl Katz is denying ever paying an underage ballerina $75,000 for 'sexual favours,' as was alleged in a civil suit filed earlier this month in Nevada.
-
'Armed and dangerous': Edmonton shooting suspect could be in Calgary, police say
Police are looking for Isaiah Cote Soffels, 19, in connection with a shooting in west Edmonton earlier this month.
Vancouver
-
Former Canuck Jake Virtanen takes the stand at B.C. sexual assault trial
Former Vancouver Canuck Jake Virtanen has taken the stand at his British Columbia Supreme Court trial, after his defence lawyer finished cross-examination of the woman who has accused him of sexually assaulting her in 2017.
-
Man wanted in Chinatown assault re-arrested, Vancouver police say
The man wanted B.C.-wide in the case of a mother and toddler assaulted in Vancouver's Chinatown on July 9 is back in custody, Vancouver police said Thursday.
-
Inquest ordered into deadly Winters Hotel fire in Gastown
The B.C. government has ordered a coroner's inquest into the Winters Hotel fire that broke out in Vancouver's Gastown neighbourhood earlier this year and left two people dead.
Atlantic
-
Kalin’s Call: Humidex soars into 40s for parts of the Maritimes
A jump in both temperature and humidity has led to humidex values in the Maritimes.
-
Halifax police locate truck driver after crash claims life of 17-year-old motorcyclist
Police say they have located the driver and truck involved in a collision that claimed the life of a young motorcyclist in Halifax this week.
-
Murphy’s Logic: Lisa Banfield’s testimony wasn’t enough
There is no doubt Lisa Banfield was a victim of her long-time common-law spouse, the mass murderer Gabriel Wortman. But tragically, Ms. Banfield is but one of his many, many victims.
Vancouver Island
-
RCMP release photo of Nanaimo shooting suspect
Nanaimo RCMP are looking to identify a man believed to have shot another man in early July.
-
Ultra-marathoner poised to break record after 68 days running across Canada
An Alberta ultra-marathoner is expected to complete his cross-Canada run in Victoria on Thursday, breaking the record for the fastest run across the country.
-
'Oh my stars it's a bear': Woman films bear strolling by Sooke mall
A Vancouver Island woman is sharing her video encounter with a young bear in Sooke, B.C.
Toronto
-
Ontario family may have to cancel $35,000 safari because they can't get passports
An Ontario woman says she's devastated at the thought of being forced to cancel her family's $35,000 trip due to delays acquiring passports for her two sons, especially after she followed all the rules.
-
Toronto council asks province for more autonomy as Ford mulls 'strong mayor' system
Toronto City Council will formally ask the Ford government to hand it greater control and autonomy over a number of matters as the province considers handing the mayor more executive authority.
-
This is how much money you need to make to afford a house in Toronto
New data is revealing how much money Toronto residents need to make in order to afford to purchase a home in the city.
Montreal
-
Young children in Quebec eligible for COVID-19 vaccine starting Monday
Young children in Quebec will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccination next week, the province announced Thursday.
-
Fewer Quebecers in favour of COVID-19 measures despite rising cases, study shows
As the seventh wave of COVID-19 hits the province, 50 per cent of Quebecers say they support bringing back the mask mandate, according to the latest study by the Angus Reid Institute (ARI).
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Risk of strong storms Thursday across parts of Quebec
Ottawa
-
Video shows city of Ottawa pickup crash into an SUV, narrowly miss woman and children walking on sidewalk
Ottawa police are investigating a collision involving three vehicles on Bridelewood Drive at Huntings End Avenue at approximately 11:30 a.m. Thursday. Police say one of the vehicles involved was a marked city of Ottawa pickup truck.
-
Ottawa's top doctor concerned about current wave of COVID-19 in the capital
Ottawa's top doctor is expressing concern about the levels of COVID-19 in the community, and is urging people to "reassess and adapt" their behaviours to the situation during the seventh wave of the pandemic.
-
COVID-19 vaccine bookings for children under five opening in Ontario next week
COVID-19 vaccine bookings for children six months to five years old are set to open across Ontario next week.
Kitchener
-
Some staff not receiving EI payments after cyber breach at Waterloo Region District School Board
As Waterloo Region District School Board attempts to restore its IT system after what it’s calling “cyber incidents,” CTV News has learned the breach is causing some staff and support workers to not get paid.
-
Grand River Hospital postpones some elective surgeries due to staffing shortages
Grand River Hospital says 120 of its staff members are currently off work due to COVID-19, and as a result, they've been forced to close one of their operating rooms and postpone some elective surgeries.
-
Heat warning issued for Brant County
Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for Brantford, Brant County and Caledonia, saying temperatures on Thursday and Friday will feel close to the mid to high 30s with the humidex.
Saskatoon
-
'Very disappointed': Humboldt Broncos families react after parole granted for driver in fatal crash
A family affected by the Humboldt Broncos tragedy says they are disappointed after parole was granted for the semi-truck driver responsible for the fatal crash.
-
Omicron variants leading increase of COVID-19 activity in Saskatchewan
The Government of Saskatchewan is reporting an increase in COVID-19 activity compared to the previous reporting period.
-
Sask. doctors call epidural shortage 'distressing,' but say alternatives are available
Physicians in Saskatoon are assuring the public about alternative pain medications available in light of the epidural catheter kit shortage.
Northern Ontario
-
Laurentian president stepping down as university nears end of insolvency process
Laurentian University president Dr. Robert Haché is retiring, the school announced Thursday evening.
-
Sudbury police concerned for victim's safety in search for wanted man
Sudbury police are asking for the public's help finding a wanted man, citing safety concerns for survivors of intimate partner violence.
-
Timmins teen rushed to hospital after receiving severe burns
A 14-year-old girl from Timmins received severe burns this week, Timmins Police have confirmed.
Winnipeg
-
Woman charged with second-degree murder in West End homicide
A 19-year-old woman has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a man she knew through a domestic relationship.
-
ATM stolen from bank, police investigating
Winnipeg police are investigating after an ATM was stolen from a bank.
-
Wildlife Haven pulls bullet from Merlin’s shoulder; bird expected to make full recovery
The Wildlife Haven Rehabilitation Centre is hoping a bird that required emergency surgery will be able to be back in the wild in a few weeks.
Regina
-
Man accused of killing Sask. Mountie will stand trial for 1st-degree murder
A man accused of killing a Saskatchewan RCMP officer during a traffic stop has been ordered to stand trial for first-degree murder.
-
Omicron variants leading increase of COVID-19 activity in Saskatchewan
The Government of Saskatchewan is reporting an increase in COVID-19 activity compared to the previous reporting period.
-
Heavy rainfall leads to flood damage in Sask.
Heavy rainfall has been an increasing issue for those in Saskatchewan as flood damage is becoming all too common in the province.