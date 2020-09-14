CALGARY -- The City of Calgary's phased approach to reopening recreation facilities continued with the welcoming of the public to a northwest pool.

The doors reopened at the Thornhill Aquatic and Recreation Centre, located at 6715 Centre St. N.W., Monday morning.

Guests are required to book their visits in advance for the following activities:

Weights and cardio

Shallow water exercise

50+ swim times

Aquatic lane walking

Lane swimming

Family swim times

Dive tank times

Visitors will encounter enhanced safety measures designed to reduce the risk of the spread of the novel coronavirus at the facility.

Thornhill is the sixth of the City of Calgary's recreational facilities to be reopened following their closure in the spring in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

To book an appointment or for additional information on the safety measures visit Thornhill Aquatic & Recreation Centre.