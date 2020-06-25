CALGARY -- A number of city-owned recreation facilities in Calgary are now open or are set to open in the coming days or weeks.

According to the City of Calgary, four arenas are slated to reopen next week while four aquatic and fitness centres will be open prior to July 21.

The following ice rinks have tentative June 29 reopening dates:

George Blunden

Optimist

Stew Hendry

Henry Viney

The arenas at Norma Bush, Shouldice and Stu Peppard are already open but with dry-pads instead of ice. An additional five arenas (Ed Whalen, Jimmy Condon, Joseph Kryczka, Max Bell and Rose Kohn) are expected to reopen in early August.

The city says the following aquatic centres will be open by July 20 at the latest:

Bob Bahan

Canyon Meadows

Glenmore

Killarney

All City of Calgary golf courses, including driving ranges and putting greens, will be open to the public as of Friday.

Visitors can expect to encountered enhanced safety protocols and social distancing measures.

"The public can expect a different experience when they return to city-operated recreation facilities," said Michelle Tait, Calgary Recreation superintendent in a statement released Thursday. "We are helping to ensure the safety of staff and customers by introducing COVID-19 user terms and conditions in alignment with provincial public health guidelines. These include access by appointment, physical distancing, gathering restrictions, hand hygiene and staying home if you are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms."

The city previously reopened a number of its recreational facilities including:

The Glenmore Reservoir for public use (Glenmore Sailing School remains closed, boat rentals not available)

Tennis courts

Running tracks

Sports fields

The cycling velodrome

Select spray parks and wading pools are scheduled to open in early July.

Calgary Recreation laid off 75 per cent of its workforce in the spring in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The City of Calgary will be offering outdoor day camps for children between ages six and 12 beginning July 6 and registration is currently underway.

For a complete list of recreation facilities and their reopening status visit City of Calgary Recreation.