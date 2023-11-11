Thousands of Calgarians attend trio of Remembrance Day events in the city

Thousands of Calgarians attended a trio of Remembrance Day ceremonies in Calgary Saturday morning.

At the Military Museums, more than 6,000 people came to pay their respects to veterans on Remembrance Day.

The ceremony included several speakers with military members, their families and the public.

Retired Major Canadian Air Force member Robert Wade said he hopes people realize the sacrifices men and woman have made to defend the country.

“In my 23 years of service I lost 38 friends that died doing the job,” said Wade. “I remember those boys every day.”

The Cold War-era pilot was helping giving tours at The Military Museums. The event featured remarks from several dignitaries along with a flyover and wreath-laying ceremony.

At the Hangar Flight Museum, hundreds gathered in the northeast to pay tribute to those who gave their lives in service to the country.

The event featured Roddy MacKenzie, the author of Bomber Command: Churchill's Greatest Triumph, who shared stories about a heroic chapter of Second World War history that he had a strong personal connection to: his father served in the Bomber Command but rarely spoke about it with him.

A Remembrance Day ceremony was held at the Field of Crosses in Calgary Saturday

One in four Canadians killed in the Second World War died in the Bomber Command, a collaborative strategic bombing offensive featuring airmen from 62 different nations.

The event also featured remarks from federal MP George Chahal, Alberta MLA Myles McDougall and Calgary councillor Raj Dhaliwal, a reading of In Flanders Field, an African Prayer for Peace, an Act of Remembrance read by Tsuut'ina First Nations' Teddy Manywounds, and other dignitaries.

The Field of Crosses also held a Remembrance Day Ceremony.