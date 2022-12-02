Three people escape southeast Calgary house fire unscathed

Quick action by Calgary firefighters prevented a house fire from spreading Friday evening.

Calgary Fire Department crews responded to the 1100 block of Prestwick Circle S.E. shortly after 7 p.m.

When they arrived, smoke was pouring out the front door of the home.

Firefighters extinguished a fire in a couch, which had also spread to other contents in the home.

Three people escaped the house unharmed, but will be displaced – at least for the night.

Investigators are now trying to determine the cause of the blaze.