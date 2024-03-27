Thursday rally planned as Cochrane aims to be named Canada’s top hockey town

The town of Cochrane is inviting everyone to a rally Thursday afternoon at the Cochrane Arena. The code word is "Hockeyville."

It's part of the town’s bid to be named Canada’s top hockey town as part of Kraft Hockeyville 2024.

The rally, scheduled for 4:30 p.m., will include skating, a mascot dance-off, glitter tattoos and a “Battle of Alberta” U18 hockey game between the Calgary Raiders and Edmonton KC 707.

Voting for Kraft Hockeyville starts at 7 a.m. Friday morning and runs for 32 hours straight until it closes at 3 p.m. Saturday.

The town chosen as Hockeyville 2024 gets $250,000 for an arena upgrade, and $10,000 for new hockey equipment. The town will also host an NHL pre-season game.

The three runners-up will each receive $25,000 for arena upgrades.

Cochrane is competing against Elliot Lake, Ont., Wolseley, Sask. and Enderby, B.C.

“Cochrane Arena, built in 1974, and celebrating its 50th birthday this year, is the oldest of Cochrane’s rinks. As one of the fastest growing communities in Canada, it is imperative that this

arena keep operating to accommodate our growing community,” said Erin Wagner, CEO, SLS Recreation Park Society, in a media release.

“With funding that is already in place for critical infrastructure projects, the opportunity to win $250,000 to address important issues like inclusivity, accessibility, and guest experience is incredibly exciting. A win would also mean a pre-season NHL game for our great community and a $10,000 equipment grant from the NHLPA Goals and Dreams Fund for deserving youth. as well as the coveted title of “Kraft Hockeyville 2024.”

Since it was launched in 2006, the only Alberta town to be named Hockeyville was Sylvan Lake, in 2014.

For more information about Kraft Hockeyville, go here.