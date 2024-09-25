CALGARY
Calgary

    • Thursday will be cooler than Wednesday; windy and a bit wet, too

    Expect quite a different day on Thursday.

    We will go from the high of 29 C we had Wednesday to just a high of 17 C on Thursday.

    The morning will come with some showers and it will be windy again.

    We should get up to 20 C with sunshine for Friday but then temperatures will take a dive for the weekend.

    Liberal government survives confidence vote

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has survived his first confidence vote of the fall sitting. Members of Parliament voted on Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's attempt to bring down the Liberal government after question period on Wednesday, and the non-confidence motion was defeated.

    Helene is expected to strike Florida as a major hurricane. Residents are fleeing

    An enormous Hurricane Helene swamped parts of Mexico on Wednesday as it churned on a path forecasters said would take it to Florida as a major storm with a surge that could swallow entire homes, a chilling warning that sent residents scrambling for higher ground, closed schools, and led to states of emergency throughout the Southeast.

