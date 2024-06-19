Thursday will start cool, but the official start of summer should get warmer as the day wears on

Another night of frost in the foothills.

There is even the chance of some patchy frost again in Calgary overnight as we drop to 4 C.

This also means a cool start to Thursday.

We will be at 7 C at 7 a.m.

Thursday is the first official day of summer and the longest day of the year.

We will capitalize on that with all the sunshine in the forecast.

This should get us back into the 20s.

There is a chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms closer to the supper hours in Calgary.

Friday, we have sun and 20s, too, with the chance of late-day thunderstorms.

A ridge of high pressure will build in for the weekend.

This should bump our temperatures to the mid-20s on Saturday and high 20s on Sunday.