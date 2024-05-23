Time's up for Calgary's Inglewood Aquatic Centre

Following years of struggles with high maintenance costs, the City of Calgary is closing down one of its swimming facilities.

On Wednesday, officials said the Inglewood Aquatic Centre will shut down.

The facility, at 1527 17 Ave. S.E., reduced operating hours to three days a week last season.

According to the city's website, the centre featured a six-lane, 25-metre pool ranging in depth from one to three metres with an aquatic climbing wall.

It also had a dry sauna and multi-purpose room.

In 2021, city council voted to approve a $200,000 grant to help keep the pool, which is more than 50 years old, open.

During the debate at the time, council discussed the building's efficiency, its age, whether it could be maintained and if it still generated a profit.

The City of Calgary also handed $200,000 to the Beltline Pool, which allowed that facility to chart a different path by removing its pool and replace it with a new gym.

More details about the decision to close the Inglewood Aquatic Centre will be released by city officials on Thursday.