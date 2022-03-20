Tkachuk puts up three points, Calgary Flames hand Vancouver Canucks ugly 5-2 loss

Vancouver Canucks' Brock Boeser (6) scores against Calgary Flames goalie Dan Vladar (80), of the Czech Republic, as Christopher Tanev (8) defends during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, on Saturday, March 19, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck Vancouver Canucks' Brock Boeser (6) scores against Calgary Flames goalie Dan Vladar (80), of the Czech Republic, as Christopher Tanev (8) defends during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, on Saturday, March 19, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina