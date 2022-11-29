Tkachuk returns to Calgary: How will Flames fans react?

Matthew Tkachuk makes his much-anticipated return to the Scotiabank Saddledome on Tuesday night as the Florida Panthers take on the Calgary Flames.

The big question is, how will Flames fans react to Tkachuk now that he's not with the team?

Speaking before the Panther's game against the Edmonton Oilers on Monday, Tkachuk said returning to Calgary has been on his mind.

"Obviously I've thought about it," Tkachuk said. "But until we get to (Tuesday) I probably won't be able to give you a good answer on it."

Tkachuk put up 104 points for the Flames last season, but in the summer he told the team he wasn't going to sign a long-term contract to stay in Calgary.

The decision led to a blockbuster trade with the Panthers, where the Flames acquired Jonathan Huberdeau, Mackenzie Weeger, prospect Cole Schwindt and a first-round draft pick for Tkachuk.

"It's just kind of another road trip right now," Tkachuk said when asked what he expects in Calgary.

"This one (against Edmonton) doesn't particularly feel that special, but I am sure (Tuesday) will."

Tuesday marks the second time Tkachuk and his new team have faced the Flames this season; Calgary skated to a 5-4 overtime victory against the Panthers in Florida on Nov. 19.

With files from The Canadian Pres