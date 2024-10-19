‘To carry on her legacy is a big thing to me’: Friends, family remember Jackie Crazybull

Family and friends of Jackie Crazybull staged a walk along 17 Avenue S.W. Saturday to the same spot on the corner of 11 Street where her life was taken in 2007.

Crazybull, a mother, grandmother, sister and daughter, was killed in a random act of violence, one of five such attacks that took place that July night in 2007, but she was the only fatality.

Jackie Crazybull

Photos of three persons of interest were released, but no one has been charged with Crazybull’s murder.

The walk was a celebration that honoured Crazybull through song, prayer, stories and ceremony.

It included a traditional dance performed by her 22-year-old son Nathan, who was five when she died.

"To carry on her legacy is a big thing to me, because it’s a tragedy that happened that’s not yet been covered (resolved)," Nathan said. "It’s a big thing to me because she was my mom and I really loved her. She was just a really big part of my life."

Nathan Crazybull at a rally for his mom Jackie, who died in 2007.

“Across Canada, families of missing and murdered First Nation women are being joined by supporters from all walks of life to honour the lives of all those sisters, daughters, mothers, grandmothers and family members tragically taken from us, and to demand justice and reconcili-action,” said Chantal Chagnon, in a media statement.

Chagnon added that the “Justice for Jackie” walk honours not only Crazybull, but also “all those sisters, daughters, mothers and grandmothers tragically taken from us.

“No more stolen sisters!” it said.

With files from CTV's Tyler Barrow