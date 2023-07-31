‘Toast to the one and only Nick Petros’: Founder of iconic Calgary restaurant passes away

Nick Petros opened Nick's Steakhouse and Pizza in 1979. Nick Petros opened Nick's Steakhouse and Pizza in 1979.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina