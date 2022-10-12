'Top money makers': Southern Alberta farmers cash in with sugar beets

COALDALE, Alta. -

Southern Alberta farmers are brushing the final bits of dirt off their hands after they brought in this year's harvest of a unique crop.

The Alberta Sugar Beet Growers (ASBG) took some time on Wednesday to invite the public to a harvest tour.

"It's just an opportunity for us to showcase our industry. A lot of people have no clue about sugar beets," said ASBG president Gary Tokariuk.

Sugar beets are a unique crop to southern Alberta – it's the only region in Canada where sugar beets are both grown and refined.

Roughly 200 farms supply the Taber beet factory with 840,000 tonnes of sugar beets annually, which, in turn, produces about 125,000 tonnes of sugar.

ASBG executive director Melody Garner-Skiba says it's important for the public to know more about the industry.

"There's no other area in Canada that does this. So we just think it's important to connect people back to their food."

The ASBG says the sugar beet industry has become an economic driver in Alberta.

According to statistics from the province, sugar beet production is directly and indirectly contributing $250 million to Alberta's economy each year.

The industry also helps support more than 2,000 jobs.

For many farmers, sugar beets are well known as a cash crop.

"Beets have usually been our top money makers over the years. It's bought a lot of things on the farm and expanded farms," said Tokariuk.

MOST EXPENSIVE HARVEST EVER

While sugar beets may bring in much-needed revenue for farmers, the last few growing seasons haven't been without challenges.

Hot and dry conditions have hurt its production and, early in this growing season, intense wind and hail ruined much of the crop in southern Alberta.

Garner-Skiba says these last few growing season have been very difficult for farmers.

"Our farmers were beat down. I've never seen our farmers, they're typically pretty energetic and pretty optimistic. And already in May (and) June, there was a lot of disappointment."

Sugar beet growers have not been immune from the troubles brought on by inflation either.

For many farmers, this is the most expensive harvest ever.

"Right now with the price of fuel and labour and everything we'll feel the pinch on that," said Tokariuk.

Despite all that, the planning and preparation for next growing season has already started for farmers.

They can only hope for sweeter times ahead.