CALGARY -- Officials say a tornado alert has been issued in southern Alberta, and a funnel cloud was spotted near Airdrie Sunday afternoon.

Environment Canada called a severe thunderstorm bulletin for the area earlier in the day.

Funnel cloud, spotted east of Airdrie in the last hour. #abstorm pic.twitter.com/NlKKpP2QkS — Kevin Stanfield (@CTVStanfield) May 31, 2020

According to Alberta Emergency Alert, called into effect in Wheatland County at 4:21 p.m., a tornado was spotted near Beiseker and was proceeding northwest at 20 km/h.

"Seek shelter immediately in a basement or reinforced structure. Get low and put as many walls between yourself and the storm as possible. Stay away from windows, doors and outside walls. If you are on the highway and cannot avoid the tornado, seek shelter in a ditch or ravine," reads the alert's instructions.

Environment Canada adds meteorologists are tracking the tornado, and it's a "dangerous" situation.

"Take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches. If you hear a roaring sound or see a funnel cloud, swirling debris near the ground, flying debris, or any threatening weather approaching, take shelter immediately."

A severe thunderstorm is producing a tornado 15 km southeast of Beiseker, moving east at 20 km/h. In addition to the tornado warning, severe thunderstorm watches/warnings, and wind warnings also in effect across #Alberta #ABstorm pic.twitter.com/PfdTrjsxw4 — Adriana Zhang (@AdrianaYZhang) May 31, 2020

This is a breaking news update and we will have more details as the become available...