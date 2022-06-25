Town hall meeting looks to address northeast Calgary crime
Town hall meeting looks to address northeast Calgary crime
One city councillor hosted a town hall meeting Saturday with social agencies and police to address rising crime rates in northeast Calgary.
Raj Dhaliwal is concerned with the amount of dangerous crime in Ward 5 and says the area's reputation is in need of cleaning up.
He believes a good place to start is by addressing social issues within some of the hardest struck neighbourhoods in Calgary.
"I don't want to hear, 'it's not my problem, it's their problem,'" he said. "It's our problem."
Gun violence in Calgary is on the rise.
In the first four months of 2022 alone, there were 54 shootings in the city.
"And 26 of them were north of 16th Avenue," Dhaliwal said. "That to me is very sad."
That number had risen to 63 by June.
Police stats show more homicides related to organized crime, and it's apparent officers have had a tough time keeping gun crime down.
"So they said to me, 'Raj, this is not just our problem anymore. This is a community problem.'"
That community problem was addressed at length during the Saturday town hall. Northeast families and neighbourhood leaders attended to listen and ask questions of those on hand.
The area is home to many new Canadians, and Dhaliwal believes the way different cultures are policed may need a retooling.
"It's a western perspective — western modelling — we see that's being applied to problem-solving with those cultures," he said. "And that's where the problem starts. What works for some doesn't work for all."
Language or faith barriers can often serve to confuse or amplify smaller issues.
The town hall tried to address those gaps and teach about services available to kids and parents in the area.
Dhaliwal says future town halls or similar forums haven't been ruled out.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Child labour remains an increasing source of Canada’s everyday products: NGO
Many Canadians remain unaware of the involvement of forced child labour in the products they buy, according to non-profit agency World Vision Canada.
Protesters at U.S. Supreme Court decry abortion ruling overturning Roe v. Wade
Hundreds of protesters descended on the U.S. Supreme Court on Saturday to denounce the justice's decision to overturn the half-century-old Roe v. Wade precedent that recognized women's constitutional right to abortion.
Commonwealth falls short of condemning Russia as Trudeau prepares for G7
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau headed to the G7 summit in Germany on Saturday without a consensus from the Commonwealth to condemn the Russian invasion of Ukraine, but with a chorus of countries calling for help to overcome the fallout of the war.
WHO panel: Monkeypox not a global emergency 'at this stage'
The World Health Organization said the escalating monkeypox outbreak in nearly 50 countries should be closely monitored but does not warrant being declared a global health emergency.
Tear gas used to disperse protesters outside Arizona Capitol building, officials say
After the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on Friday, holding that there is no longer a federal constitutional right to an abortion, protesters and supporters of the ruling gathered at the high court's building in Washington, D.C., and in other cities nationwide.
Conservative MPs free to attend 'freedom' protests this summer: Bergen
With the nation's capital bracing for anticipated anti-mandate 'freedom' movement protests during Canada Day weekend, interim Conservative Leader Candice Bergen says her MPs are free to attend.
With war, Kyiv pride parade becomes a peace march in Warsaw
Ukraine's largest LGBTQ rights event, KyivPride, is going ahead on Saturday. But not on its native streets and not as a celebration.
Biden signs landmark gun measure, says 'lives will be saved'
U.S. President Joe Biden on Saturday signed the most sweeping gun violence bill in decades, a bipartisan compromise that seemed unimaginable until a recent series of mass shootings, including the massacre of 19 students and two teachers at a Texas elementary school.
Norway shaken by attack that kills 2 during Pride festival
A gunman opened fire in Oslo's nightlife district early Saturday, killing two people and leaving more than 20 wounded in what the Norwegian security service called an 'Islamist terror act' during the capital's annual LGBTQ Pride festival.
Edmonton
-
'He's amazing': Garth Brooks fans brush off delays, long lines to enjoy the party
Fans leaving the Garth Brooks concert at Commonwealth Stadium Friday night were happy and smiling, despite some logistical issues that delayed the show and frustrated some.
-
'It feels so good': Alberta MP celebrates overturning of Roe v. Wade
A Member of Parliament from rural Alberta went live on Facebook Friday to celebrate a United States Supreme Court vote to end constitutional protections for abortion.
-
'Such a vibe': Churchill Square hosts first Pride festival in 8 years
Hundreds of people gathered in front of Edmonton City Hall Saturday to celebrate the first large Pride event in the city in four years, and the first one in Churchill Square in eight.
Vancouver
-
Family of officer who died by suicide suing Vancouver Police Department, former sergeants
The family of a Vancouver police officer who died by suicide is suing the department, alleging she endured sexual assault and exploitation enabled by an "unsafe workplace culture and insufficient policies and procedures," court documents show.
-
B.C. drug lab could have produced enough fentanyl to kill everyone in Canada 4 times
The amount of fentanyl necessary to cause a fatal overdose varies from person to person, but the generally accepted size of a potentially lethal dose is just two milligrams – about the size of a few grains of sugar.
-
Landlord for Whistler, Surrey brewpubs may face corporate shakeup after court ruling
A dispute between shareholders of a B.C. numbered company that serves as a landlord for two well-known brewpubs has ended up in court.
Atlantic
-
Missing N.S. teen found safe, Amber Alert cancelled
An Amber Alert issued by Cape Breton Regional Police on Friday has been cancelled, as the missing youth has been located safe early Saturday morning says police.
-
'Reviewed for Privilege': Federal government explains N.S. superintendent’s missing notes
The inquiry into Nova Scotia’s 2020 mass shooting, says four pages of handwritten notes that sparked a political firestorm in Ottawa this week, weren’t immediately submitted when subpoenaed by its investigators.
-
'It’s in shambles': RCMP 'architects of own demise,' says criminologist after complaints in N.B. and N.S.
After a week of criticism and anger at the Mass Casualty Commission in Nova Scotia, and outcry in a rural area of New Brunswick, there are questions about the RCMP’s role in community policing.
Vancouver Island
-
Lengthy labour dispute in B.C.'s film and TV industry ends with new contract
A 15-month dispute in British Columbia's film and television industry has ended with the ratification of a new contract for creative and logistical staff working on productions shot in the province.
-
Crew shortage prompts cancellation of all ferry sailings between 2 B.C. islands
All ferry sailings between two of B.C.'s Discovery Islands have been cancelled Saturday because of a lack of crew.
-
B.C. woman born on Halloween dresses up giant skeleton in front yard all year long
When Tabi Henry was little, she never questioned why everyone celebrated her birthday in costume. Until she realized Oct. 31 was also Halloween.
Toronto
-
Office workers are returning to Toronto but foot traffic on Mondays and Fridays hasn’t bounced back. Will it ever?
More people are commuting to offices downtown than at any point since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic but the recovery hasn’t been equal across the board, with both GO Transit and the TTC reporting fluctuations in ridership as many workers choose to work from home at the beginning and end of each week.
-
'I will always honour her': Husband files lawsuit in Ontario animal activist's death
Every Monday, Mark Powell drives to the Burlington, Ont., pork plant where his wife died to give water to pigs on their way to slaughter.
-
Women have a higher chance of developing long COVID than men, study finds
New research has found that women are 'significantly' more likely than men to suffer from long COVID syndrome, in addition to developing different symptoms of the disease.
Montreal
-
'Very scary situation': Fewer ambulances in Montreal this weekend due to staff shortage
Paramedics in Greater Montreal are stretched particularly thin this weekend, with nearly half the territory's ambulances parked due to a staffing shortage.
-
Suspect's vehicle found after woman killed by hit-and-run driver
Police on Montreal's South Shore has located the suspect vehicle they say was involved in a hit-and-run that left a woman dead.
-
Family holds memorial for Montreal teen Adalya Dorvil, a 'ray of sunshine'
Friends and family of a 17-year-old girl who died in what police are calling an accident on the shore in LaSalle gathered Saturday to remember the Montreal teen who her mother said was 'was full of life.'
Ottawa
-
Ottawa comes to life for a weekend of festivals
The summer festival season in Ottawa kicked off this weekend with thousands gathering for events across the city.
-
Four people rescued after falling off a paddleboard in the Ottawa River
Someone called 911 from Britannia Beach at approximately 7:15 p.m. Saturday, reporting four people had fallen off a paddleboard and were floating towards the Deschenes Rapids in Ottawa's west end.
-
Two jet skis collided at Petrie Island Bay
There are no reports of injuries after two jet skis collided near Petrie Island Bay in Ottawa's east end.
Kitchener
-
Townhouse fire leaves three Kitchener families displaced
A fire at a townhouse complex in Kitchener Friday night has resulted in extensive damage.
-
'Too big an issue not to talk about': Waterloo Region reacts to overturning of Roe v. Wade
Many in Waterloo Region are reacting to the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade and what it could mean for Canada.
-
Critically injured pedestrian found on side of Norfolk County road, airlifted to hospital
Norfolk County OPP are investigating after they say a pedestrian was found on the side of a road and had to be airlifted to hospital.
Saskatoon
-
Elk Ridge Open canceled after heavy rains: PGA Tour Canada
Organizers have decided to cancel the Elk Ridge Open due to an “inordinate amount of rain.”
-
'Come together and rebuild': Saskatoon man plans fundraiser for church destroyed in suspicious fire
A Saskatoon man whose family helped to build the Waterhen Lake Church is planning to help rebuild the church.
-
Sask. RCMP investigate two-vehicle collision
Saskatchewan RCMP are investigating after a two-vehicle collision occurred at the intersection of Highway 35 and Highway 5 in Wadena.
Northern Ontario
-
Sikh community in Timmins hosts first Annual Khalsa Day Parade
With hundreds of students from India who attend Northern College, and other professionals from India who've moved to the city to work, organizers said they felt it was time to bring everyone together to celebrate their culture with the rest of the community.
-
Northerners help to contain wildfire near Killarney
A group of friends doing work on a camp in MacGregor Bay helped contain what could have been a devastating fire in Killarney Provincial Park.
-
Community Strong Festival underway in the Sault
A series of marathons are being held this weekend in Sault Ste. Marie as part of the Community Strong Festival.
Winnipeg
-
'The costs are just extreme': Campers staying closer to home amid soaring fuel costs
Using a trailer or an RV is an easy way for people to get out of the city and into the outdoors, but with soaring gas prices, the cost of driving with one has gone up drastically.
-
City receives over 100 calls related to significant rainfall Friday evening
Winnipeg was once again pummelled by rain on Friday and the city came close to setting a rainfall record.
-
Charleswood home suffers extensive damage after fire, one pet dies from injuries
No one was injured but one pet died after an early morning fire Saturday.
Regina
-
Sask. NDP electing new leader on Sunday
The Saskatchewan NDP will elect its next leader at a convention on Sunday.
-
Sask. RCMP investigate two-vehicle collision
Saskatchewan RCMP are investigating after a two-vehicle collision occurred at the intersection of Highway 35 and Highway 5 in Wadena.
-
'A powerful, photogenic storm': More than 20 tornado warnings issued during stormy Saskatchewan night
Saskatchewan's skies lived up to its moniker Thursday night, creating some picturesque storm clouds.