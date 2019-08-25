Okotoks RCMP had to shut down traffic on Highway 2 just outside Calgary city limits on Saturday evening after a serious multi-vehicle crash.

Officials say, at about 6:18 p.m, a transport truck was heading southbound when it struck another vehicle, also heading southbound.

The driver of the truck lost control as a result, crossed the median and passed through the northbound lanes until it struck the guardrail.

After striking the guardrail, the truck collided with a northbound vehicle.

One man was taken from the scene by ground ambulance as a precaution but no one else was injured in the incident.

Northbound traffic had to be diverted on Macleod Trail for the duration of the incident.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.