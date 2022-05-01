Traffic diverted on Hwy. 1 near Canmore, Alta. due to unknown incident

Canmore RCMP are redirecting eastbound traffic on the Trans-Canada Highway near the information centre because of an ongoing investigation.

Officials say drivers are being moved from the vicinity of the building onto Bow Valley Trail.

"This is to safely allow officers to conduct an investigation," RCMP said in a release.

There are no details about the incident at this time, but 511 Alberta reports there has been a multi-vehicle crash in the area.

On its website, the agency said traffic on Highway 1 is closed and detours are in place.

There is no information about any injuries or fatalities.

This is a developing story and we will have more details when they become available…