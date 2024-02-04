Traffic signal restored in Beltline as snow continues to fall across the city

A traffic signal that disrupted traffic is now fixed as snow continues to fall in Calgary Sunday.

The traffic signal at 4 Street and 15 Ave SW was stuck, disrupting traffic around 7:15 a.m.

ALERT: Traffic signals issue on 4 St and 15 Ave SW, lights are stuck red for NB and SB. Crews have been dispatched. #yyctraffic #yycroads pic.twitter.com/bIOqKNCU1B — YYC Transportation (@yyctransport) February 4, 2024

Shortly before 9 a.m., the signal was restored.

SNOW DAY

Elsewhere, the city said in a release that it has a full compliment of snow-clearing crews out responding to the overnight snowfall.

Up to four more centimetres are expected to fall throughout Sunday in addition to low overnight temperatures, which could have created a lot of new ice underneath the fresh snow.

It is currently snowing around Calgary, and we're reminding everyone to take care on your commute. Low temperatures can lead to the to formation of ice. Our plows are out there! For more information on The City's snow response, visit https://t.co/6mJJOpyACi #yycsnow pic.twitter.com/y7H8ACotm8 — YYC Transportation (@yyctransport) February 4, 2024

The city is plowing and applying materials on the highest volume roads, including Crowchild Trail, Glenmore Trail and Memorial Drive.

Walkers and wheeling users are advised to plan ahead, as continued snowfall may create unanticipated challenges. You can also refer to the City of Calgary’s Pathways and Bikeways map to keep updated on which routes are snow cleared.

Calgary Transit advised riders that the Victoria Park/Stampede Station will be using the southbound track only for both directions of CTrain travel between 5 a.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday.