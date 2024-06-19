Traffic stop by Cochrane RCMP leads to seizure of loaded pistol, drugs
A Calgary man faces multiple firearms-related charges after a traffic stop led to the seizure of a loaded pistol, several bags of cocaine and other drug paraphernalia.
On June 16, around 11:30 p.m., Cochrane RCMP conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle for window tint and an aggressive U-turn that took place in the middle of an intersection.
An officer spotted open liquor and cannabis within arms reach of the driver. A search yielded the pistol, what officers believe to be cocaine and drug paraphernalia.
A 37-year-old Calgary resident was charged with a number of firearms-related offences, including unauthorized possession of a firearm, possession of a restricted firearm with ammunition without a licence, unsafe storage of a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and possession for the purpose of trafficking a Schedule 1 substance.
Following a bail hearing, the accused was remanded into custody. He’s scheduled to appear in court June 25 in Cochrane.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Cochrane RCMP at 403-851-8000. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.
