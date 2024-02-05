CALGARY
    • Train cars derail near Brooks, Alta., resulting in road closure

    (Supplied/RCMP) (Supplied/RCMP)
    Part of a freight train derailed near Brooks, Alta., on Monday.

    Images posted on social media show several cars off the CP Rail tracks.

    "Initial reports indicate that approximately 17 cars carrying 34 c-cans with various products left the tracks," police said in a release.

    RCMP say it happened just after 4:30 p.m.

    There are no injuries, and there are no dangerous good involved.

    Local officials say the derailment has resulted in the temporary closure of Highway 1A from Range Road 142 to 7th Street East.

    The public is advised to use alternate routes.

    "RCMP remain on scene redirecting traffic in the area," police said.

    "CP police will take carriage of the investigation once they arrive."

