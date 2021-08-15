CALGARY -- Traffic was slow-going on the Trans-Canada Highway west of Calgary on Sunday as crews continue battling a wildfire in the Deadman's Flats area.

Westbound lanes remain open and eastbound lanes are open at reduced speed, RCMP said in an update.

"It is recommended to adjust driving conditions accordingly, as smoke may affect visibility," read a release.

Access to the Deadman's Flats off-ramp from Highway 1 is also back open.

Investigators have determined the fire -- sparked on Friday and estimated to be about 10 hectares in size -- was human caused. There has also been no lightning reported in the area in recent days.

The fire was listed as out of control until around 5 p.m. Saturday when it was reclassified as being held.

According to Alberta Wildfire, being held means a wildfire is not expected to grow anymore.

No buildings have been damaged by flames.

The fire danger in the Calgary Forest Area where the Deadman’s Flats wildfire is located is extreme.

Alberta Wildfire is asking the public to take precautions as 88 per cent of wildfires in 2020 were human-caused.