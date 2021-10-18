TransAlta wind farm in N.B. temporarily taken offline after tower collapse

A woman walks towards the entrance of the TransAlta headquarters building in Calgary, on Tuesday, April 29, 2014. (Larry MacDougal / THE CANADIAN PRESS) A woman walks towards the entrance of the TransAlta headquarters building in Calgary, on Tuesday, April 29, 2014. (Larry MacDougal / THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Why COVID-19 boosters weren't tweaked to better match variants

More COVID-19 booster shots may be on the way -- but when it's your turn, you'll get an extra dose of the original vaccine, not one updated to better match the extra-contagious delta variant. And that has some experts wondering if the booster campaign is a bit of a missed opportunity to target delta and its likely descendants.

Registered nurse Alix Zacharski, left, receives a Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot from Douglas Houghton, right, at Jackson Memorial Hospital Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Edmonton

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Toronto

Ottawa

Montreal

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina

Saskatoon