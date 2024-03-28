Trial set for Alberta high school football players charged with sexual assault

Three members of an Alberta high school football team accused of sexually assaulting a teammate are scheduled to go to trial in the fall.

The accused boys, who are 16 and 17, are charged with sexual assault with a weapon, assault with a weapon and forcible confinement.

Police have said a 16-year-old boy was assaulted in a locker room of a Lethbridge school after regular hours last October.

They said the offence did not involve hazing. Officers seized a weapon from the school but police did not give further details.

Because of their ages, the accused cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The trial is scheduled for Oct. 28.

A fourth accused has been referred to a diversion program.

After the teens were arrested, they were released from custody on conditions, which included not having contact with the complainant or attending the school.

A judge amended the conditions to allow two of the accused to attend their high school graduation in June.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 27, 2024.