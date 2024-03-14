Trinity Hills residents are frustrated, concerned with development in neighbourhood
Residents of a brand-new southwest Calgary community are frustrated and concerned about the impacts of development in their neighbourhood.
They're worried about safety, and long-term impacts on the area.
In a matter of months, the landscape in Trinity Hills has changed drastically.
"It's dangerous driving down the road now because they don't have flagmen," said Tammy Kaufman, Trinity Hills resident.
"They're parking illegally, parking in front of fire hydrants, blocking the road."
Residents say these have been daily occurrences since construction started.
Residents say parking is so limited that the streets are crammed with vehicles along the road or sometimes on the sidewalks and grass.
They say it's impacting traffic, including the Calgary Transit bus routes.
"It's dangerous. Sometimes, it's hard for two cars to pass each other," said Carl Kaufman, Trinity Hills resident.
"I'm surprised there hasn't been head-ons," said fellow Trinity Hills resident Bill, who asked that his last name not be used here.
Debris left on roads is also concerning, and costly for some residents.
"There's been about three or four residents that had to fix fenders from rocks, another lady that lives up there has had three flat tires, I think," said Jeremy Poty, Trinity Hills resident.
"We're obviously accumulating costs from living up here, just from the construction.”
Residents also worry the area formerly known as Paskapoo Slopes is developing much differently than first planned.
Richard Pootmans, city councillor for the area, said development plans change often and are considered by council before approval.
People who live in the original townhomes say they were supposed to be surrounded by other townhomes.
Now, high-rises are being built instead, one advertising dedicated parking for only two-thirds of the units.
CTV News reached out to Eagle Crest Construction on Thursday morning but has not heard back.
Residents say they've been calling 311 about parking for more than a month.
The City of Calgary said it started getting complaints this week.
The city said it responded right away and will continue patrolling the area over the coming weeks until it gets full compliance.
CTV News saw vehicles parked in front of hydrants on Thursday morning but then in the afternoon, several no-parking signs had been placed along the street.
The city also said it was experiencing no issues with bus delays in Trinity Hills.
