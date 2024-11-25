CALGARY
Calgary

    • Trio guilty in 2022 death of Calgarian Chad Kowalchuk

    Chad Kowalchuk's body was found inside the debris of a housefire in the 100 block of Douglas Ridge Green S.E. in February 2022.
    

    Three men have been found guilty in the beating death of a Calgary man.

    Chad Kowalchuk's body was found inside the debris of a housefire in the 100 block of Douglas Ridge Green S.E. in February 2022.

    Police believed the fire was set to conceal evidence.

    The accused were charged with first-degree murder, but on Sunday, a jury found the trio guilty on lesser charges.

    Ronald Abraham was found guilty of second-degree murder, and both Robert Sims and Justin Boucher were found guilty of manslaughter.

    Sentencing will take place at a later date.

