Trio guilty in 2022 death of Calgarian Chad Kowalchuk

Three men have been found guilty in the beating death of a Calgary man.

Chad Kowalchuk's body was found inside the debris of a housefire in the 100 block of Douglas Ridge Green S.E. in February 2022.

Police believed the fire was set to conceal evidence.

The accused were charged with first-degree murder, but on Sunday, a jury found the trio guilty on lesser charges.

Ronald Abraham was found guilty of second-degree murder, and both Robert Sims and Justin Boucher were found guilty of manslaughter.

Sentencing will take place at a later date.